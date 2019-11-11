Mongolia signs visa-free agreement with Ukraine - News.MN

A visa waiver agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Mongolia has been solemnly signed at the Ukrainian Embassy in Warsaw. The agreement was signed by Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Andriy Deshchytsia and Ambassador of Mongolia to Poland and Ukraine Bataa Nemekh.

This agreement means that Mongolian citizens can enter Ukraine without visas for 90 days over a 180 day period.

Ukraine is the 55th country which Mongolian passport holders can now visit without a visa. Currently, people from 56 countries are able to travel visa-free in Mongolia.